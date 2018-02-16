Camelon public meeting will spell out new deal for carers

What’s billed as new deal for carers which comes into force in April will be the focus of a public meeting in Camelon this month.

Organised by NHS Forth Valley’s Public Partnership Forum, the session will explain how the Carers Scotland Act 2016 has been created to support carers’ health and wellbeing - and help make caring more sustainable.

It aims to provide better and consistent support for Scotland’s estimated 745,000 adult carers and 44,000 young carers, and to ensure that youngsters looking after family members enjoy the same sort of childhood as their peers.

Meanwhile the new legislation includes a need for local authorities to offer an advice service for carers which provides information on a range of topics including emergency and future care planning, advocacy, income maximisation and carers’ rights.

The meeting is at 7pm on Tuesday, February 27, at the Sensory Centre in Camelon’s Redbrae Road.

Anyone who wishes to attend, or requires crèche facilities or an interpreter, should contact Jessie-Anne Malcolm, NHS Forth Valley’s Public Partnership Forum Co-ordinator, on 01324 614660 or email Jessie.malcolm@nhs.net