Camelon crash victim named

The victim of yesterday’s tragic road accident in Camelon has been named.

George Anderson was 49 years and from Shieldhill.

Mr Anderson sustained serious injuries after his Yamaha motorcycle was involved in a collision with a waste disposal vehicle on Glasgow Road around 7.30am.

He was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service, but sadly passed away before he could be taken to hospital.

An air ambulance had been alerted and landed on land near the Tesco petrol station, but sadly its services were not required.

Sergeant David Ross from the Road Policing Unit in Stirling said: “Once again, our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Anderson’s family and we are conducting a thorough collision investigation to establish exactly what happened during this incident.

“We remain keen to hear from any motorists who either witnessed the collision, or who believe they have dash-cam footage that can aid our inquiries.

“Similarly, anyone with any other relevant information should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Stirling via 101 and quote incident number 546 of September 19.