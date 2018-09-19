CAMELON ACCIDENT: Motorcyclist dies in crash

A 49-year-old man has died following this morning’s road traffic incident in Glasgow Road, Camelon.

The collision happened at the junction with Redbrae Road, near Aldi and the Mariner Centre and involved a waste disposal vehicle and a motorcycle.

Glasgow Road in Camelon was closed throughout the morning as emergency services dealt with the incident. Picture Michael Gillen.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, such as dash-cam footage, is asked to come forward. Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

The incident happened around 7.25am with the motorcycle rider travelling East, and the waste disposal vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Emergency services responded to the scene, where, despite the best efforts of the Scottish Ambulance Service, the 49-year-old was pronounced dead.

Sergeant David Ross from the Road Policing Unit in Stirling said: “This incident has tragically resulted in the motorcyclist sustaining injuries, which he could not recover from, and our sympathies are with his family at this time.”

He added: “We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and any motorists who were on the road at the time and witnessed what happened, or who have any other relevant information, should contact police immediately.

“Similarly, if you believe you have any dash-cam footage that can assist with our inquiries, then please also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Stirling via 101 and quote incident number 546 of September 19.

