Callendar House will be home to ‘Jacobite library’

Falkirk’s landmark Callendar House, once the headquarters of a redcoat army, is set to gain a rich new seam of unique archive material relating to the 1745 Jacobite Rising.

The move comes amid unprecedented interest in the area’s historic but underpublicised role in the dramatic 18th century events which ended at Culloden in the last battle fought on British soil.

The collection about to be installed at Callendar House is the library of the 1745 Association, a long-established group which promotes study and understanding of the period made newly popular by the fantasy-history series Outlander,

The 1745 Association has been a prime mover in a ground-breaking Battlefield Walk project - also involving, for example, the council and Callendar Estates - which goes live this spring.

It traces in detail the maneouvres which led to Falkirk being occupied by Prince Charles Edward Stuart’s army after a bitter January battle in freezing conditions.

Although Callendar House was used as a location set in Outlander it hasn’t so far attracted the same sort of attention as Blackness Castle or Doune Castle - also featured in the series.

This has been recognised by Falkirk Council, which recently agreed that the town’s pivotal role in the ‘45 should be an important element of overall visitor tourism strategy.

However some independent tours include it on their itinerary, and most recently a five star Edinburgh hotel included it in its special Outlander-themed tour package.

The 1745 Association library includes rare volumes, a large collection of well-known histories of the period, previously unpublished scholarly works and a full archive of the group’s journal dating back to 1954.

It will be available for research at Callendar House from mid-April.