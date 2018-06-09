Callendar House tearoom is officially terrific

The tearoom in Falkirk’s landmark Callendar House has been voted Cafe of the Month by the Association of Cultural Enteprises (ACE).

And next year it-could go on to be voted best in the country when it is entered in the grand final of the contest.

The accolade is the latest success for the palladian mansion, which saw off strong competition to win the Scottish Hospitality Awards’ tourist attraction of the year title last month.

The tearoom was also recently awarded a VisitScotland Taste Our Best Award,

Its strong points are said to include imaginative and seasonal menus using locally sourced produce, delicious freshly baked scones (including a Scone of the Day) and afternoon teas,

These have proved so popular there are plans to open a dedicated tea salon later this year.

Far from being a mere adjunct to the main facility the tearoom is reckoned a success in is own right, as it now attracts larger group bookings for celebratory afternoon teas and lunches, helping to raise the profile of the museum and attract repeat visitors.

It is also a popular choice with local clientele who drop in for a coffee or lunch with friends.