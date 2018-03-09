Callendar House stars on hotel’s must-see Outlander list

Falkirk’s landmark Callendar House has been included in an exclusive “Outlander” tour package for guests at a five star hotel.

In a novel package aimed at satisfying soaring visitor demand for tours of locations used in the hit TV fantasy-history drama guests will also be offered a luxury gift box of Outlander-themed goodies.

Another tour package offered by The Chester Residence in Edinburgh includes a trip to derelict Midhope Castle, on the Hopetoun Estate in West Lothian - where parking charges were recently introduced to offset the cost of security personnel.

This was claimed to be necessary because of disruption to the local community caused by a small minority of visitors said to have committed various anti-social acts in and around the building, which is not a mainstream tourist attraction and has no toilet facilities.

Callendar House features in the series as the Duke of Sandringham’s House, while in real life - never mentioned in the television series - it was briefly the headquarters of the hapless redcoat commander whose army was routed by the Jacobite army on Falkirk Muir in January, 1746.

The Chester Residence operations manager Megan Milliken told The Scotsman newspaper: “With so many beautiful historical sights and castles right on our doorstep, we’re encouraging guests to go out and explore Scotland while learning everything they need to know from our expert Outlander guide.”

The hotel’s gift boxes contain a map and VisitScotland guide to Outlander film locations, a self-guided Outlander tour of Edinburgh, a book of illustrations, and “a Jacobite-inspired welcome drink” - possibly Cognac.