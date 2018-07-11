Callendar House is Falkirk’s five-star attraction

Callendar House has been granted a five-star rating from VisitScotland.

The 14th century building, set within Callendar Park and opened to the public in 1996 after centuries as a family home with links to Mary Queen of Scots, has achieved the national tourism organisation’s top-quality award.

The House dates back to the 14th century. Picture: Scott Louden

For categories including core experience, catering, hospitality, friendliness, staff efficiency and cleanliness it reached “exceptional” standard following a Quality Assurance visit.

Maureen Campbell, Chief Executive of Falkirk Community Trust, said: “The house is a credit to the local area and is a fantastic free day out.

“We have art, history, interactive fun and a warm welcome from our team, all set within beautiful parklands. Also, in our opinion, the best cakes in Falkirk in our tearoom.”

The House, which sits along a stretch of the Antonine Wall, is also a member of VisitScotland’s Taste Our Best and VIP schemes.

It boasts a working 19th century kitchen where costumed staff create an interactive experience for visitors and offer samples of early 1800s food as well as a museum which details the story of the house and area covering the 11th to 19th centuries.

Lord Thurso, VisitScotland Chairman, said: “I am delighted that Callendar House has achieved a five-star Quality Assurance rating. This is a clear sign of Falkirk’s tourism offering going from strength to strength as it becomes the third five-star attraction in the area.

“Callendar House is a key attraction to the town and this award is a testament to all of the hard work and dedication of the staff.

“We need to create world class experiences, events and attractions to keep up with ever-changing visitor demands. Tourism is more than a holiday experience – it is the heartbeat of the Scottish economy and touches every community, generating income, jobs and social change.”