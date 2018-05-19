Callendar House in the frame for ‘best Scottish tourist attraction’

Staff at Falkirk’s landmark Callendar House heritage centre are this weekend asking Bairns to “keep their fingers crossed” ahead of a major awards ceremony this month.

The attraction is one of an elite band off venues to have made the final cut for the Tourism Attraction of the Year in the 2018 Scottish Hospitality Awards.

It’s an accolade which could give a significant boost to local efforts to woo more visitors to Falkirk.

One the stately home of a committed Jacobite, and briefly the headquarters of his redcoat enemy, Callendar House (which has featured in Outlander)is a palladian mansion which acts as a showcase for stunning exhibitions and unique collections - such as the recently installed library of the 1745 Association.

The house is up against blue chip rivals including Museum on the Mound in Edinburgh, Culzean Castle in Ayrshire and Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

Also potentially in line for the latest in a string of top honours is Falkirk Italian restaurant Gambero Rosso - a central area finalist for restaurant of the year and, for Susan Palluci, Best Restaurant Manager.

Another restaurant in the finals - this time for casual dining restaurant of the year - is The Shore at Carronshore.

Meanwhile Sportsters Falkirk is in the final seven for the Central area’s Pub of the Year honours, and

the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa in Grangemouth is an area finalist for Hotel of the Year.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow on Tuesday May 29.