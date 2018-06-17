Call the police if you see teenage boozers

Community cops have been getting the word out through community councils that they need help to stamp out summer-time outdoor drinking bouts.

Officers have had to deal with call-outs to the woods at Ercall Road, Brightons, as well as Polmont Woods, Laurieston Park and elsewhere.

A community police spokesman said: “Unfortunately there are a minority of people who use this good weather to behave in an anti-social manner.

“This can cause significant upset to local residents, especially those who are elderly.

“Early intervention is the most effective way for us to deal with anti-social behaviour.

“Engaging with young people before they get drunk and removing their alcohol where possible reduces the chances of offences being committed.

“If you are aware of groups of young people entering local wooded areas, or other areas known for anti-social behaviour with alcohol then please call 101 so that we can attend as early as possible”.