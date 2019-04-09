Call for peace as Falkirk vigil remembers Christchurch victims

Falkirk people came together on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of the Christchurch terror attack in New Zealand.

The shootings on March 15 at two Mosques during Friday prayers, which left 49 people dead and dozens more injured, shocked the world and the Falkirk vigil was a call for peace and harmony in the aftermath.

The event was organised by Falkirk Muslim Forum, an umbrella group that brings together Falkirk Central Mosque, Falkirk Islamic Centre, Al-Masaar, the Rainbow Ladies and the Over 55’s group.

The vigil was introduced by Avais Ijaz who told The Falkirk Herald: “The event went really well and was warmly received by attendees.

“It was felt by all to have nicely shown Falkirk united across various communities regardless of backgrounds and faiths/non-faith.

“There was a marked emphasis by all speakers for communities to remain united, be committed to peace and not allow extremists of any race or religion to drive communities apart.

“Falkirk and Scotland were noted by all for their inclusiveness and openness to all communities over the years.”

Speakers included Provost Billy Buchanan, Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn and Falkirk East MP Martyn Day.

Imam Habib from Dunfermline Mosque also spoke and led prayers.

Avais also thanked Falkirk Delivers for its support in organising the event.