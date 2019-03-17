Buzz Bingo duo are off to the Sahara

Two hardy volunteers from Falkirk’s Buzz Bingo are taking part in a four-day trek across the Sahara in November to boost the funds of Children’s Hospice Association Scotland.

But before that happens Jamie Allison and colleague Naida are trying to drum up support for a special fundraising prize bingo event in Camelon’s Brian Clark Memorial Hall on Saturday, April 13.

Jamie said: “The Moroccan trip will be a real experience, but we’re dedicating our year to raising as much as possible for the charity, and have already collected more than £2,000 since January.

“We have a whole list of events planned, from bag packing to Kiltwalk and, of course, our prize bingo”.

Meanwhile Jamie and Naida have paid their own way to take part in the sponsored Moroccan adventure, and everything raised from that and other events will go straight to CHAS.

The bingo event is on Saturday, April 13, tickets are just £1, and doors open at 6.45pm - eyes down 7.30pm.