Busy week before ‘end of term’ for Falkirk MSP

The Scottish Parliament goes into recess in a few days - but according to Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald there will be no time for frivolity.

Commenting on social media today, he said: “Looks like the last week in Holyrood before recess is going to be a ‘humdinger’!

“I have three committees lined up, my weekly Tuesday ECCLR (Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform) Committee - this week looking at the Register of Controlling interests in Land and the Climate Change Bill.

“Wednesday sees an extra ECCLR Committee grilling UK Secretary of State Michael Gove on the implications for Scotland of the UK’s departure from the EU, followed by a bumper agenda for my Public Petitions Committee on Thursday.

“Also, there’ll be a, no doubt, heated debate on Tuesday in the chamber on defending the powers of The Scottish Parliament. “Add to that my evening Cross Party Groups to attend I’ve simply no time to be anything other than a humble backbencher.

“So, I think I can safely reveal that I’ll not be mentioned in the re-shuffle”.

His last comment refers to recent press speculation that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is going to round off Holyrood business for the summer by staging a major shake-up in her Ministerial team.