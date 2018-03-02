‘Busy’ shopping day at local store

Falkirk’s Morrisons supermarket will be selling bread and milk today – as well as other fresh produce - and aims to be open till 8pm.

A spokeswoman at the store said there were enough staff on hand for it to be feasible to stay open and enough stock for it to be worthwhile.

She said: “We’re busy today, because most people missed out on any shopping yesterday and are looking for supplies,

“We’ve got bread and milk, and are producing bread in-store. We have also been able to help a local care home with a supply of milk.”