Workers take legal action against stricken Grangemouth haulage firm Duncan Adams

Former Duncan Adams employees are taking legal action against the long established Grangemouth haulage firm which went into liquidation last week.

Workers were invited to attend a meeting with union representatives at the Leapark Hotel last weekend as administrators confirmed 132 out of 144 of them had lost their jobs.

Mark Lyons, Unite regional officer, said: “We had a meeting on Sunday evening with around 80 attendees. Our solicitors were there to advise members on their rights and to initiate legal action given the failure of Duncan Adams to consult on their redundancies.

“We had also invited Fred Smith from PACE to attend and he was able to advise on claiming benefits as well as to discuss offers of employment that he had received. We had also received a number of job offers through Unite and these were shared with the attendees.

“It was pleasing quite a number of people had already secured employment although this does not take away from the tragedy of the closure itself.”

Administrators Deloitte stated potential sale opportunities were explored by Duncan Adams prior to the administrators’ appointment.

However, in the limited time available, this did not lead to any serious expressions of interest.

Michael Magnay, of Deloitte, said: “Unfortunately, Duncan Adams Limited, like many in the haulage sector, has encountered difficult trading conditions in recent times.”