Will you find your future career at Falkirk’s Autumn Jobs and Opportunities Fair?

Skill Development Scotland is hosting a jobs fair in the community hub of Falkirk’s Howgate Centre on Wednesday.

The Autumn Jobs and Opportunities Fair, which runs from 10am to 2pm, gives people the chance to find out more about part-time, full-time, temporary and permanent local jobs available now and in the future, as well as college courses, training and volunteering opportunities.

Professionally-qualified careers advisers from SDS, Scotland’s national skills body, will also be available on the day to provide help with with how to apply, including information on writing a CV and completing application forms.

For those who can’t make it along to the event on Wednesday, the Falkirk careers centre, based at 100 Manor Street, is open weekdays from 9am to 5pm, and 10.30am to 5pm on Wednesdays.

Customers can get information and advice covering areas including jobs, the local labour market, training courses and apprenticeships.

Career information and advice is also available online at www.myworldofwork.co.uk and you can log onto www.facebook.com/SDSForthValley for the latest events.