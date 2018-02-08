Wedding award for Grangemouth seamstress’ bridal invention

A Grangemouth seamstress has won a coveted award for her invention that offers a unique, new and improved solution for securing the train of a wedding dress in a lifted position.

Isabel Sharp, known better to friends as Bell, collected the Personal Accessory Supplier of the Year award at the Confetti Wedding Awards last week on behalf of family business Bells Bridal.

The company has secured the award after less than a year in business.

The 72-year-old, who invented Bells Bridal Pin, explained: “We were taken by surprise, but I’m so thrilled.

“I’ve been a seamstress for over 50 years, and before I retired, I designed and made bridal gowns for many brides in the local area.

“For years, I’ve been frustrated that there was nothing better for brides to hitch up their trains, so I decided to invent something myself.”

The pin is not only functional by securely lifting the train, it is also decorative, accessorising the dress itself.

It can be personalised and ultimately it becomes a wedding keepsake.

Hazel Sharp Webb, Bell’s eldest daughter and managing director of Bells Bridal in Glasgow, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that the Confetti judges recognised the uniqueness and innovation that Bells Bridal Pin brings to the normally traditional wedding industry.

“I’m so proud of my wee mamma.

“We hope that this award will help to raise awareness among brides-to-be and bridal retailers that there is a better choice now available for hitching trains that requires no alterations.”

The third annual Confetti Wedding Awards ceremony took place at the Glasgow Hilton on January 28.

Warren Paul, CEO and founder of the awards, said: “The Gala Final has seen deserved winners receive awards, a great start to the year, but more importantly it has been a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the fantastic work of all within the Scottish wedding industry.”