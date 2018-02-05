Website boost helps Falkirk firm make a splash

An established family bathroom firm has increased its turnover by ten per cent after going digital.

FBS Plumbing Solutions has distributed quality bathroom products for over 37 years.

However, in a bid to attract new and younger customers they were helped by Business Gateway Falkirk to secure funding to set up a website – www.fbsplumbing.co.uk.

Managing director Alison Sime now runs the company started by her father Alistair Munro-Brown in 1980.

The need to attract the younger customer base was highlighted by Akshay Singh, an MBA intern from the University of Stirling’s management school, when he was working at the firm’s HQ in Gowan Avenue, Falkirk.

Alison said: “Akshay’s initial research highlighted how important digital was going to be to safeguard our future. As more and more of our regular customers become older and retire, he identified the need to start attracting younger buyers who want information at the touch of a button.”

With the help of Business Gateway the company set up the website.

Alison added: “Without Business Gateway’s input we’d never have considered a digital marketing strategy or connected with Akshay. They’ve really pushed us out of our comfort zone.

“Since taking over as MD, the business has expanded into new premises and opened a tradeshow room. Next I want to launch an interactive brochure that can be used online and investigate e-commerce to widen our reach further.”