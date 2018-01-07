War of words over Grangemouth jobs fears

A political row has erupted over yesterday’s reports that around 350 Doosan Babcock jobs are to be lost in Grangemouth and in Lanarkshire.

While the firm has not commented on the situation this weekend, economy secretary Keith Brown - who had sought an urgent meeting with management - has challenged the version of events given by Labour’s Scottish leader, Richard Leonard.

On Twitter Mr Brown wrote: “Having spoken to Doosan Babcock, I’m advised that around 300 of the 350 jobs R Leonard claims face redundancy have not yet even been recruited for.

“These are service related contract jobs for work starting later this year.

“DB advise this claim is ‘unsettling and disappointing’.

Yesterday Mr Leonard attacked the SNP Government over the apparent redundancy threat to hundreds of workers, commenting: “The Scottish Government needs to intervene immediately to support all those highly skilled people facing redundancy, and work with the trades unions involved to avert these job cuts.

“Scotland’s economy cannot afford to lose these skilled workers jobs.”

The union GMB said the news was “a devastating start to the new year”.

Now Mr Brown says his enquiries have revealed that most of the jobs, still to be recruited, were for work set to begin from April this year.

According to STV the posts are said to be for fixed term contract jobs at Grangemouth and a waste management plant at Levenseat.