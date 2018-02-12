VisitScotland says Falkirk is place to be

VisitScotland has praised Falkirk’s ability to attract visitors and believes 2018 will be another great year.

The national tourism organisation’s regional partnerships director Liz Buchanan MBE said 2017’s strong showing was a sign of things to come.

She added: “We’ll remember 2017 for some standout events and innovative marketing activity that really shows the quality and diversity of Falkirk tourism and serves as a reminder of how important it is.

“Tourism is more than a holiday experience – it is integral to sustaining communities across Scotland by generating income, creating jobs and stimulating social change – and one of the most positive signs for Falkirk’s visitor economy is the level of new investment in the area.”

The director highlighted the work VisitScotland had done with local businesses on a pilot project for a tourism industry barometer – or survey – which showed high levels of business confidence in the area, with 54 per cent reporting plans for significant investment in the near future.

She said: “In Falkirk we have two new distilleries in development and once complete they will provide a strong draw for visitors. Our Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology 2017 was a great success for Falkirk and this year marks the Year of Young People, which will inspire Scotland through its youth aged eight to 26.”

