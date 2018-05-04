Video: Protective suit firm a good fit for Larbet

An international company which produces chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defence clothing has come to Larbert.

OPEC CBRNe officially opened its first UK office this week, sharing a premises with Haven Protective Technology Solutions – a supported business where over 80 per cent of staff have a disability.

Guests were able to tour the new facility this week and see some of the special suits in action.

OPEC CBRNe create technologically superior CBRN garments – with names like Kestrel and Phoenix – which are increasingly sought by governments and international organisations for military agencies and first responders such as police, fire service and ambulance personnel.

OPEC CBRNe general manager Chris Jackson said: “The recent events at Salisbury demonstrate the changing nature of civil threats within the UK, and the need for first responders to be adequately protected from CBRN risk including nerve agents as they perform their daily duties.

“OPEC CBRNe is also immensely proud to be working with Haven to continue to deliver CBRN products for the next generation of front line personnel, to help defend against exposure in military and civil environments.

“It is also reassuring for the British public to know that we are fostering a home-grown manufacturing solution to this issue. The important work of Haven in providing meaningful long-term employment for disabled people, which started under the former Remploy Frontline business, can now prosper within the affiliation between OPEC CBRNe and the Haven PTS brand.”

Taking inspiration from real and legendary birds, the OPEC CBRNe range features their flagship Kestrel and Phoenix ensembles. Both suits exceed NATO standards and are made using lightweight materials.

The two-piece Kestrel has already distinguished itself with its award as the preferred CBRN ensemble for the Australian Government in 2017.

Mr Jackson said: “There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the Kestrel. It’s a versatile medium-weight garment which is 30 per cent lighter than current systems and ideally suited to warm climates.

“Its design ensures excellent CBRN protection while delivering long term comfort, breathability and ease of movement in a high threat environment.”