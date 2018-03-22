Universal Credit is here

The controversial benefit change which has left some of the country’s most vulnerable people in dire straits is now in place in the Falkirk area.

From yesterday (Wednesday) Universal Credit now supports all claimant types in Falkirk and Grangemouth – including jobseekers, people with disabilities, families and low earners.

Falkirk Council is warning its residents to expect big changes as the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) replace a number of widely known benefits with one new, single benefit – Universal Credit.

Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “The introduction of the DWP’s Universal Credit system will change quite drastically how residents receive benefits in the future. The changes will need time to bed in and Falkirk Council will do everything it can to make sure the transition is as smooth as possible.

“We have made provision for additional resources to assist applicants. We urge anyone who is signing up for Universal Credit to make themselves aware of what is required.”

Those claiming housing benefit, income support, child tax credits, working tax credits, income based job seekers allowance and income related employment and support allowances will all be affected.

Any new claim by people on those benefits must now be made online at www.gov.uk/universal-credit.

Visit www.falkirk.gov.uk/uc for more information and links to online claim forms and other support and advice services.