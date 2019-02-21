Unemployment levels down across Falkirk district

New figures show unemployment has fallen across the Falkirk district.

The statistics, released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), reveal that Scotland’s employment rate for October to December 2018 fell to a record low of 3.5 per cent which is also lower than the UK rate of four per cent.

ONS analysis estimates that the unemployment rate in Falkirk district was 3.9 per cent for October 2017 to Sep 2018, representing a fall of 0.7 per cent year on year.

Welcoming the statistics, Falkirk MSP Angus MacDonald said: “These are encouraging figures that show unemployment falling in Falkirk district and a record low unemployment across Scotland.

“Despite the huge and continued challenges of Brexit, the Scottish economy and jobs market continues to strengthen.

“But Brexit continues to be an enormous threat to jobs in Falkirk district and across Scotland and local employers will be concerned at the complete lack of clarity this close to leaving the EU.”