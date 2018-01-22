Two Falkirk stores to close

More closures are hitting Falkirk’s already beleaguered town centre with two more chains announcing they are pulling out.

Semichem will close on February 28 while, despite doubling their locations across the UK, Pep&Co has revealed it will be shutting its store in the Howgate shopping centre.

Semichem has been in Falkirk for a number of years but a spokesperson said that the store had been “financially challenged” for some time and a continued decline in footfall had led to the decision to close.

The spokesperson added: “Over the past few years, we’ve looked at several options to try and turn the store around. But unfortunately we’ve now ended up in the position where closure of the store is the only option available.

“We’re still in discussions with the store’s seven staff members, one full-time and six part-time, with our first option being to transfer them to other stores in the area – these discussions are still ongoing.

“We would like to thank our staff and our customers for their continued loyalty over the years.”

Pep&Co only opened in July 2015 but it will soon be closing the doors for the last time.

Their spokesperson said: “We’ve been taking the opportunity where we can to relocate some of our existing standalone stores to a nearby Poundland, but sadly because of space that’s not possible in Falkirk.

“We’re obviously discussing the options with our colleagues in Falkirk first and we will do everything we can treat people right.”