Two Falkirk pubs shortlisted for Best Bar None National Awards

Two Falkirk pubs have been shortlised among some of Scotland’s most responsible licensed premises.

Sportsters and High Spirits were both named as a finalist in the 2019 Best Bar None National Awards, which celebrate the nation’s bars and clubs that go the extra mile to promote responsible drinking and customer safety.

Princes Street venue Sportsters is in the running for the Best Bar title, while High Spirits, in the town’s Vicar Street, will compete in the Best Newcomer category.

Best Bar None, which runs the accreditation scheme of the same name, said it had received the highest standard of entries yet for the contest.

Robert Hogg, Best Bar None national coordinator, said: “The extremely high calibre of entries to our 2019 Best Bar None Awards proves that Scotland’s licensed trade is playing a leading role in promoting safe, responsible drinking and customer safety.

“The judges had a tough time narrowing down to these finalists. We can’t wait to see who takes home the prizes next month and wish all our finalists the best of luck.”

Finalists will attend a ceremony on March 28 in Doubletree by Hilton Dunblane Hydro. Visit www.bbnscotland.co.uk for more details.