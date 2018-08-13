Twins bag bargain tiger prawns as Falkirk M&S closes for good

It was a sad moment for Falkirk High Street when twin sisters Linda and Sheena pushed their trolley down the empty aisles to the tills at Marks and Spencers last weekend.

Linda Liddle, from Polmont, and Sheena Ellis, from Kincardine, were the last ever customers served at the ill-fated store on Saturday, August 11.

M&S announced in May it was consulting on closing the town centre store which had been trading for over 80 years and the closure came to pass last weekend with just under 100 staff affected.

Much of the stock had gone when Linda and Sheena arrived at the mostly empty shop on Saturday afternoon.

Linda said: “We bought tiger prawns which were 75 per cent off – too good a bargain to miss – and selection of peppers. We still have the food court down a the Central retail Park, but we’re going to miss it for clothes – it was great for the kids’ school clothing.”

Shona Lawrie, head of region for Scotland North and East at Marks and Spencer, said: “Proposing to close the store was a difficult decision. We hope to see lots of customers continuing to shop with us at our surrounding local stores, including Falkirk Simply Food.”