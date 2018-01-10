Triple success story as local butchers take home awards

Butchers in Falkirk, Camelon and Grangemouth have notched up a stunning collection of awards for pies, sausage rolls and bridies.

Falkirk firm Thomas Johnston scored a rare double honour after their pies and sausage rolls each won a coveted Diamond Award in the Scottish Craft Butchers Savoury Pastry products Awards 2018 .

It’s the highest possible recognition from the judges.

The company also gained Gold Awards for their Scotch pies and Balmoral pies, and a Silver Award for their hand held steak pies.

Delighted co-owner Richard Johnston, who runs the family business with brother Graeme, said the double diamond success was the perfect start to the new year.

“This is the ultimate accolade.” he said. “To be assessed by an independent panel of industry judges gives credibility to a product and I’m thrilled to lift this double title.”

The firm gained Diamond status for their sausage rolls last year, and a similar ranking for their bridies several years ago.

Meanwhile, Patricks of Camelon Butcher’s Scotch pies - judged to be among the best in Scotland - have secured a Gold Award in the same national evaluation.

The Main Street butcher, opened in 1961, also gained no less than four silver awards for their sausage rolls, mac ’n’ bacon pies, chicken pies and hand held steak pies.

And the Scotch pies made and sold by Richards Family Butchers in Grangemouth lifted a Silver Award after impressing the independent panel of award judges.

Commenting on his firm’s double diamond success, Richard Johnston said: “These recipes are traditional family ones which have evolved to reflect changing tastes over the years.

“We just ensure we use top quality, locally sourced ingredients, make sure the taste is great and listen to customer feedback.”

He added: “The other important thing is to get the correct balance between pastry and meat - too much of one and it can ruin the product.”

Thomas Johnston operate two shops in Falkirk - Cow Wynd and Main Street, Brightons, where they also have a production factory.

Around 60 butchers took part in the competition.