Travel giant urges Falkirk firms to woo tour operators

Falkirk companies involved in the leisure market will next week be offered key tips on how to make the most of the lucrative world wide travel trade market.

American travel booking kingpin Expedia is staging a special business briefing at Airth Castle Hotel where firms from Stirling and Clackmannanshire as well as Falkirk will be asked “are you travel trade ready?”.

The session is open to all local tourism businesses, from accommodation providers to visitor attractions.

The event is jointly hosted by national tourism body VisitScotland, Falkirk Council and Stirling Council, and will explore how leisure market operators can work with specialist markets “like cruise and inclusive tourism”.

Speakers from Falkirk and Stirling’s councils will also feature alongside industry input from the Helix and Stirling’s National Wallace Monument.

Neil Christison, VisitScotland regional director, said: “An event like this is a prime opportunity for businesses in Forth Valley to learn more about the travel trade market and how it can help them as well as share industry experiences and best practice amongst peers.

“Attracting tour operators to include Stirling, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire in their offering is essential to growing tourism in the region and it is important that businesses know ways to engage and work with them.

“After all, tourism is more than a holiday experience it is the heartbeat of the Scottish economy and touches every community, generating income, jobs and social change.

“We need to encourage the industry to provide world class service, facilities, events and attractions to keep up with ever-changing consumer demands and ensure visitors continue to have memorable experiences.”

For more information or to sign up visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/business-briefing-are-you-travel-trade-ready-registration-56987050803