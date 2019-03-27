Travel agents confirm departure from Grangemouth

Travel firm TUI has confirmed its branch in Grangemouth will be closing its doors for good next week.

The office, located in La Porte Precinct next to the former Semi-Chem store and just down from the vacant Poundstetchers, has been helping clients book their holidays for a number of years.

It will be shutting for good next Friday.

A TUI spokesperson said: “TUI’s Grangemouth store will be closing on April 5, so local customers can now visit the Falkirk store just a few miles away. Our colleagues in Grangemouth are currently being consulted, and we would like to thank them for all their hard work over the years.”

The branch was celebrating just a few months earlier in November last year, when retail manager Julia Zaczek won TUI Regional Manager of the Year Award.