Town is about lose its last remaining bank

Residents face the prospect of having no banks in their town after Lloyds Banking Group announced its latest raft of branch closures.

The premises in Glasgow Road, Denny looks to be going the way of the Clydesdale Bank in Duke Street, which shut for good back in 2015, as Lloyds released details of 49 branches – including 11 in Scotland – earmarked for closure next year at a loss of almost 100 jobs.

The bank said the closures reflected changing customer behaviour and the declining number of transactions being made in branches.

A Bank of Scotland spokesman said: “We have made the difficult decision to close the Bank of Scotland, Denny branch on February 28. We have made this decision as the vast majority of our customers already use other branches and other ways to bank such as online and telephone banking.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and have informed customers of the closest alternative branch, which is Falkirk.”