Town centre loses another shop

One long-established town centre shop – and possibly another located just a few feet away on the same street – is closing down for good.

Semichem confirmed today its branch in La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth would be shutting down due to a “decline in footfall”.

A spokesperson said: “The Semichem store in Grangemouth has been financially challenged for some time and the continued decline in footfall has unfortunately led to the decision to close the store.

“Over the past few years, we’ve looked at several options to try and turn the store around, but, unfortunately we’ve now ended up in the position where closure of the store is the only option available.

“We’re still in discussions with the store’s seven staff members, all of whom are part-time, with our first option being to transfer them to other stores in the area – these discussions are still ongoing.

“We would like to thank our staff and our customers for their continued loyalty over the years.”

Meanwhile Poundstretcher, also located in La Porte Precinct, was also reported to be closing.

The Falkirk Herald is seeking confirmation on the closure and will publish details when the company responds.