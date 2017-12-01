Torwood take top prize at Falkirk Herald Business Awards

Hard work and commitment by individuals and companies were recognised at The Falkirk Herald Business Awards 2017.

The gala presentation ceremony saw 13 trophies presented to businesses which had been running between six months and 75 years.

Torwood Garden Centre received the Outstanding Achievement Award taking their haul to three having already lifted the Best Independent Business and Best Tourism Business.

Presenting their award, Drew Carmichael, Johnston Press sales director for Scotland, said it had been a tough decision, but in the end, the judges agreed that one business stood out for its “longevity, willingness to adapt to changing times, community spirit and continued success in an increasingly competitive sector”.

Business Personality of the Year was Alistair Campbell OBE, managing director of property development company Bellair (Scotland) Ltd.

Falkirk born and bred, he has put his stamp on numerous projects and the landscape across the district, including Bank Street, Falkirk; Lochlands Industrial Estate, Larbert; The Hub, Grangemouth; and The Business Hub, Falkirk.

The full list of winners is:

Best Start-Up Business, sponsored by Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa – Findlays

Best Green Business, sponsored by Loc Hire Ltd – Howgate Shopping Centre

Best Social Enterprise, sponsored by Ecosse Holdings Ltd – Cloybank

Best Sales and Marketing – Physio Led Pilates

Best Independent Business, sponsored by Howgate Shopping Centre – Torwood Garden Centre

Best Growth Business, sponsored by Alexander Dennis – Loc Hire Ltd

Best Business in the Community, sponsored by e-telegence – Howgate Shopping Centre

Best Tourism Business, sponsored by IKM Consulting – Torwood Garden Centre

Young Entrepreneur, sponsored by Ineos – Craig MacDonald of Wee Heroes

Best Small Business, sponsored by Business Gateway Falkirk – e-telegence

Best Large Business, sponsored by Leemic – IKM Consulting

Business Personality of the Year – Alistair Campbell OBE

Outstanding Achievement of the Year – Torwood Garden Centre