Top Falkirk hotel welcomes first apprentice chef in new programme

Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa, has welcomed the first student on to its new chef apprenticeship programme.

Lewis Craig (18), from Falkirk, has just started the bespoke programme at the four-star hotel in Polmont.

It offers students the chance to gain experience in a commercial kitchen environment whilst completing a nationally recognised commis chef qualification.

Lewis is one of 11 budding chefs taking part in the programme at various Macdonald Hotels & Resorts throughout the UK.

The 15-month course will offer tailored training and will include culinary skills such as fish, butchery, pastry, game, bread and dough.

The Commis Chef apprenticeship programme, which is fully funded by Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, has been developed with Babcock International, one of the UK’s leading apprenticeship training providers.

A Babcock International trainer will support each candidate, along with mentoring from the head chef and sous chef.

Brett Ingle, general manager at Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa said: “By providing the students with the highest standard of training possible, we can best prepare them for a successful future career within hospitality.