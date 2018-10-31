Time to pick a winner of Falkirk Herald Customer Service award

There are only a few weeks to go until the winners of The Falkirk Herald Business Awards 2018 are revealed.

The judging is complete and the trophies are about to be engraved.

But there’s still one recipient to be selected and the public is being asked to make the decision.

The Customer Service award has been introduced and we’re looking for people to vote for who they think should pick up the prestigious trophy.

Our three finalists are:

KM Fitness – an independently run gym which offers support to people of all levels of fitness.

Maclean & Walker Ltd – an eco-friendly homecare cleaning company working across the district.

The Howgate Shopping Centre – Falkirk community retail centre in the heart of Falkirk.

Colin Hume, who chaired the judging panel, said: “We had an incredibly difficult job deciding on winners for all the categories we judged and look forward to seeing the result of the public vote in this new category.

“Good luck to all our entrants and we look forward to seeing you on November 22 at Airth Castle Hotel.”

To cast your vote, visit our website at https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/businessawards/vote/ by November 9.