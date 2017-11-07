Timber firm cuts a big deal with investment experts

Grangemouth’s Thornbridge Sawmills Ltd has entered into a partnership with a specialist private investment firm in order to expand the business.

The leading Scottish timber processing and distribution company’s deal with Cairngorm Capital LLP will help its development as a leading UK player in the industry.

Thornbridge managing director Bruce Muirhead said: “Our partnership with Cairngorm Capital enables us to support continued growth and heralds a new phase in our development. Together, we will be able to pursue new opportunities for innovation and growth, to the benefit of our customers and employees.”

As well as its combined sawmill and distribution hub in Grangemouth, Thornbridge has eight regional branch outlets across Scotland serving builders, joiners and construction companies.

At the moment the firm employs over 150 staff.

