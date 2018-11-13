Tim Hortons set to open in Stenhousemuir in a matter of weeks

Iconic Canadian coffee house chain Tim Hortons is opening its first ever drive through restaurant in Stenhousemuir before the end of 2018.

Graeme and Lisa Tobias will operate the Tryst Road branch of Tim Hortons, which people have been waiting on for over a year – there were even doubts the facility was going to open as the construction work rolled on and on.

The company has not yet given an actual date for the grand opening, but have confirmed it will be serving customers before the end of 2018.

Graeme said: “We are thrilled to be working with Tim Hortons and are very excited about the opportunity to open our first drive through restaurant for the people of Stenhousemuir.

“We have initial plans to open a cluster of sites in the next 12 months and work with the Tim Hortons UK team for many years to come.”

Kevin Hydes, chief finance and commercial officer of the Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, added: “When we opened our first restaurant in Glasgow last year, we were completely blown away by the excitement for the brand.

“We have seen great demand from many businesses interested in becoming franchise partners and after a thorough selection process, we are delighted to welcome Graeme and Lisa Tobias and their team to the Tim Hortons family.

“Graeme and Lisa are experienced, successful operators and we believe they will deliver the Tim Hortons brand in Stenhousemuir and in other locations in the future to excellent effect.

“We’re really looking forward to growing the business together. We will continue to seek great partnerships and anybody interested should initially make contact through our website.”

The Tim Hortons brand was founded by its namesake, a top professional ice hockey player who wanted to create a space where everyone would feel at home, back in the 1960s and now it serves up tasty treats to customers in 4700 restaurants in Canada and around the world.

Visit www.timhortons.co.uk for more information.