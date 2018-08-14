Tim Hortons fail to address concerns over Stenhousemuir development

The future of Stenhousemuir’s Tim Hortons drive through looks uncertain as the firm failed to confirm an opening date.

Falkirk Council granted the famous Canadian coffee house planning permission last September to open a drive through restaurant – a first for Tim Hortons – in the village’s Tryst Road and now, almost a year later, there is still no news of when it will finally open.

Construction has begun at the site and job vacancies were advertised to fill posts, leading people to believe the opening was imminent.

Now there are rumours circulating the firm is pulling the plug on the much-anticipated drive through – rumours the company have done nothing do address one way or another.

The Falkirk Herald asked Tim Hortons this week to at least confirm the development was still going ahead or give an estimation of when it will open.

A spokesperson stated: “I’m afraid we cannot offer you a comment on this issue. Any updates on our new restaurants are announced via social media and press releases as soon as we are in a position to do so.”