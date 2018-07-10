There’s a new understanding between Falkirk and China

A group of high profile delegates from China visited with Falkirk Provost Billy Buchanan recently and have now returned home with a new friendly understanding of the area.

The visitors from the Minghang District of China attended Falkirk Council buildings where both parties – Provost Buchanan and director general of Minhang district committee Wang Guanbao – signed a Memorandum of Understanding for friendly exchange and co-operation between both districts.

The six delegates, accompanied by Provost Buchanan and other Falkirk councillors, then enjoyed a full day’s itinerary, visiting Forth Valley College and taking a trip to see the Kelpies and the Falkirk Wheel.

Provost Buchanan was delighted with the visit and the signing of the Memorandum.

He said: “This will be a tremendous boost for our area in so many ways – culture, health, tourism, school exchanges to name a few – promoting mutual understanding and friendship.

“This can only be a good thing for both our districts and our respective countries.”