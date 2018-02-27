The Parsonage wins at Scottish Wedding Awards

The Parsonage in Falkirkw won the ‘Romantic Wedding Venue of the Year’ award last night at the Scottish wedding awards.

Along with the local hotel, winners were announced at the sixth Scottish Wedding Awards ceremony last night (February 26) at a black-tie event in Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza.

The awards recognise the talent of those in the wedding industry, from local suppliers and businesses, who work behind the scenes to help organise couples’ dream days.

Irfan Younis, CEO of Creative Oceanic, one of the teams behind the awards, said: “It’s really great to see the innovative new ideas and talent within the industry. We’d like to congratulate all our nominees and winners, and are looking forward to the 2019 awards.”

The evening also helped to raise £2745 for the Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice charity.

The full list of the 2018 winners can be found here: https://creativeoceanic.blogspot.co.uk/2018/02/winners-for-6th-scottish-wedding-awards.html