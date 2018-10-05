The Helix nominated for Scottish Thistle tourism award

One of Falkirk’s most popular visitor attractions is in the running for a prestigious Scottish Thistle award.

The Helix, which opened back in 2013, has been nominated for the ScotRail Best Visitor Attraction in this year’s premier tourism awards and the Fire and Light experience hosted at the site at the start of the year has also been shortlisted in the Best Cultural Event or Festival category.

Known the world over for its Kelpies, the Helix will go up against other shortlisted candidates at the Central Scotland, Fife and Tayside regional final taking place at Prestonfield House Hotel in Edinburgh on Thursday, November 15.

Neil Christison, VisitScotland regional director, said: “The Helix is one the stars in Falkirk’s crown with the Kelpies attracting visitors from across the world. To be shortlisted in the regional Scottish Thistle Awards is a great achievement and shows just how highly regarded the Helix has become.”

Other shortlisted nominees from the Falkirk area include Amy Paton from Falkirk Community Trust and Craig MacDonald from Wee Heroes, Transcend Escape Rooms who are the two contenders in this year’s HIT Scotland – Regional Rising Star category.