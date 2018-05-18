The Biscuit Baron is a real clever cookie

A new business is giving its customers a golden opportunity to sample a box chock full of tasty treats from around the world.

The Biscuit Baron is the brainchild of former pharmacist Fraser McIntyre, who set up the subscription box business with his partner in January.

Fraser, from Banknock, said: “We were on holiday and started thinking it would be great if we could enjoy these biscuits back home and give people a taste of foreign culture.”

Once they had the basic idea, things started to barrel along nicely, with subscribers able to enjoy a box of biscuits from a different country every month, as well as facts on their country of origin, information on the biscuits’ tradition and history and a scorecard to rate each biscuit.

Customers have already enjoyed biscuits from the Philippines, Belgium, Spain and Italy this year and this month, in tribute to the World Cup, the Biscuit Baron box contains a selection of delicacies from Russia.

Fraser said: “People think of biscuits as being digestives or custard creams, but there are a wide variety of biscuits around the world. We try to mix things up so it’s not just biscuits from Europe all the time – we try to get other continents involved and tie in themes like Christmas or big events like the World Cup.

“London has shops specialising in food from all over the world and that’s where we get the biscuits from – or sometimes we order from abroad, it depends.”

