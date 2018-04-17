Sweet taste of success for Camelon business at curry awards

A Camelon business has enjoyed a taste of success at this year’s Scottish Curry Awards.

Indiano’s, in Main Street, was named as Home Delivery of the Year – Central Scotland at the awards ceremony in Glasgow last night (Monday).

The awards celebrate the effort, attitude, devotion and service that the very best individuals and establishments of the Scottish curry industry put into every single meal.

Indiano’s was one of six Falkirk businesses to reach the finals of the awards, but it was the only one to take home a title.

The other Falkirk district finalists were Sanam Tandoori, which was up for three awards – Best Loved Restaurant – Central; Best Restaurant Ambience and Chef of the Year – Industry Choice; Tasty Grill (Takeaway of the Year – Central); Chilli Cottage (Takeaway of the Year – Central); Naz Tandoori (Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year – Central) and Eastern Spice (Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year – Central).

Irfan Younis, CEO of organisers Oceanic Consulting, said: “The Scottish Curry Awards is one of the few times when the industry’s establishments and individuals are recognised and we’d like to congratulate all of this year’s nominees and winners.”