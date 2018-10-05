Sweet deal for Larbert’s Mrs Tilly’s

Larbert-based sweet manufacturer Mrs Tilly’s has struck a deal with the UK’s biggest symbol group.

This means that its tablet, fudge and macaroon bars will be for sale in SPAR stores across the country from October 12.

Mrs Tilly’s deal with SPAR owners, C J Lang & Son Limited, allows it to supply over 300 stores nationwide.

Mrs Tilly’s MD, Blair Paterson, said: “We’re delighted with this partnership and we’re excited that more consumers across Scotland will be able to buy Mrs Tilly’s products in their local SPAR stores.”