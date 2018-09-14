Strathcarron on board as awards night charity partner

The countdown is on until the Falkirk Herald Business Awards 2018, celebrating local businesses close to our community’s hearts.

And this week a local charity close to the hearts of many for the outstanding work it performs throughout the Central belt has already beenbranded a winner.

Claire MacDonald is Strathcarron's business development manager

This week, we are proud to announce the charity partner for this year’s glittering ceremony at Airth Castle Hotel and Spa will be Strathcarron Hospice – based in Fankerton.

Fundraising for the Hospice, which needs almost £13,000 a day to maintain the support and care services it provides to people with terminal illnesses, will take place on the big night – November 22.

It is a milestone moment in the build-up to the gala awards and Claire McDonald, business development manager, said: “We are delighted to be the charity partner for this year’s Falkirk Herald Business Awards and we’re already looking forward to a wonderful night celebrating the success of Falkirk’s local businesses.

“As an independent hospice we need to raise over £12,900 a day to keep our services running. The funds raised for Strathcarron Hospice at the awards will help us continue to provide endless care, love and support to local people facing a terminal illness and we are incredibly grateful to the team at the Falkirk Herald for their continued support.”

As one milestone is reached another is looming into view with less than a month remaining for nominations of your favourite business.

The deadline for suggestions is October 5 and can be made online at www.falkirkherald.co.uk/businessawards.

Categories are:

nBest Start-Up

nBest Growth (sponsored by Alexander Dennis)

nBest Social Enterprise

nBest Independent (sponsored by Howgate Shopping Centre)

nBest Hospitality, Tourism or Leisure

nBest Sales and Marketing

nBest in the Community (sponsored by Airth Castle)

nBest Small Business (sponsored by Business Gateway)

nBest Large Business

nYoung Entrepreneur (sponsored by Scottish Building Society).