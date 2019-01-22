Stenhousemuir travel agency Stelar want you to join in birthday celebrations

A Stenhousemuir independent travel agency is celebrating its first birthday ... and they want everyone to get involved.

Stelar Travel Ltd, based at 252 Main Street, is hosting a Holiday Show on Sunday, February 3 in Stenhousemuir Bowling Club.

Running from noon until 4pm in the club’s Church Street premises, there will be an opportunity to find out all the top holiday and travel destinations for 2019.

Kay Somerville, senior travel advisor at Stelar, said: “The top suppliers in the industry will be at the holiday show to give you all the expert knowledge and help make your dream holiday a reality.

“Why not come along and join us – there is no ticket required.”

As well as an chance to find out more about destinations and travel operators, there are also some great raffle prizes up for grabs, including holiday vouchers, champagne and airport vouchers.

Stelar Travel was set up by managing director John Barr, who has over 34 years experience in the travel industry.

The firm’s motto is “Your holiday – your way” and they aim to tailor a package to suit an individual’s needs.