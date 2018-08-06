Stenhousemuir striker has a new goal

Footballer Mark McGuigan has his sights set firmly on new goals – not only the ones he hopes to score on match days.

The Stenhousemuir centre forward recently launched a new business locally adding to his already packed schedule.

As well as playing for the Ochilview side, whom he joined last season after spells at Partick Thistle, Albion Rovers and Stranraer, Mark is a progressions co-ordinator with employability project Street League in South Lanarkshire.

It aims to tackle unemployment through football and he often deals with youngsters who have had a challenging start in life.

The rewarding role sees him source employment, education and training opportunities for young people aged 16-24 who engage in football academies, while bringing on their personal development and soft skills.

But with an eye on the future when he hangs up his boots, Mark has recently launched a new venture – his own coaching business, M-Line Soccer.

Offering bespoke striker training for footballers of all ages, Mark uses the analysis, coaching and performance enhancement skills learned at Abertay University where he gained a BSc (Hons) in Sport and Exercise Science.

He said: “I loved my time at Abertay from start to finish and it prepared me in so many ways – not one bit of it has been wasted, I use it all.

“The fact I have a degree in sports science is a great selling point for the business because I’m able to deliver the complete package.”

The striker, who scored 20 goals for Stenhousemuir last season, knows all about the importance of taking your chances. It was while playing for the university side that he was first spotted by Partick and he was then given an opportunity to play professionally.

With the clear goal of carrying on playing until the age of 35, he has high hopes for the future of M-Line, which already boasts clients aged nine to 19.

“The training sessions run for three or four hours on Sunday afternoons at Stenhousemuir and are honed, individual and specific to the player in their position.

“I’m really loving every minute of it – it’s so important to enjoy what you do.”