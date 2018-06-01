Shopping centre on the up despite lift problems

Falkirk’s Callendar Square shopping centre had enjoyed a real turnaround in fortunes since the start of the year.

The Falkirk Herald visited the centre today to investigate claims from shoppers the lift was not working and that businesses were suffering because elderly people and wheelchair users could not easily access different levels.

Attracting the attention of security staff, information soon came forward about the success the centre has enjoyed over the last few months as it begins to undergo a transformation.

In fact, since the premises was purchased by Cygnet Properties and Leisure plc and Fernglen Ltd last year, it has gone from strength to strength according to the Square’s new business manager John Jamieson, who the owners appointed in January.

Mr Jamieson, from Falkirk, said: “When I started we only had 10 retailers in here, now we have 21 and only nine spaces left to fill. We have Envy coming here soon and the whole top floor is now filled.

“We want to have a balance at Callendar Square between shopping and leisure, so it is a real shopping experience. This weekend we have a circus event happening and coming weeks will see a special Night Before EID Festival cultural event.”

Mr Jamieson said the centre is getting on a bit in years so investment into things like new doors and a general facelift for the premises – including painting the railings outside black so they match the rest lamposts in the High Street – was required.

As for the lift, Mr Jamieson said engineers had been out to assess the situation last week and he was awaiting their report to see what happens next.

He said: “These are things that happen from time to time.”

Visit www.facebook.com/callendarsquare for more information.