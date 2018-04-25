Shoppers invited to vote in The Howgate’s retail awards

Customers are being invited to vote for their favourite shop in The Howgate Shopping Centre Retailer Awards.

The centre will recognise and celebrate local retailer success with seven awards up for grabs and shoppers can have their say on three categories – best shopping experience, favourite small store and favourite large store.

Other awards include community engagement and shining star as well as the accessible shopping award.

Margaret Foy, marketing manager at The Howgate, said: “The Howgate Retailer Awards 2018 allow us to celebrate and thank our retailers and most importantly the people who have provided excellent service to shoppers throughout the year. “With glittering trophies up for grabs, these Awards will succeed in highlighting those stores who have gone the extra mile with Falkirk’s shoppers and really taken the time to offer outstanding customer service.

“We expect the competition to be fierce, so if you’ve got a favourite store - get voting now!”

Those who vote will be entered into a prize draw to win a £50 Howgate gift card.

Entry forms are available from the help desk or online {https:\\www.howgateshopping.co.uk|here|click}.

Voting closes on May 6.