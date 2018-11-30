Shop local and support Falkirk’s Small Business Saturday

An initiative to boost business for shops in the Falkirk area takes place tomorrow as December rolls around and the run up to Christmas begins.

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald has offered his support for Small Business Saturday, which encourages people to shop locally and support their local businesses.

Now in its sixth year, Small Business Saturday saw an estimated £748 million spent in small businesses throughout the UK on the first Saturday of December 2017.

Figures from the Scottish Government show there are 3675 small enterprises across Falkirk district, contributing over £1.45 million to the local economy.

Through the Scottish Government’s Small Business Bonus Scheme, over 2490 small businesses across the Falkirk area will benefit from a cap to their business rates bills for the next four years.

The planned expansion of the scheme means local businesses, including hotels, will see rates capped at a maximum of 12.5 per cent in real terms each year until April 1 2022.

Mr MacDonald said: “Small Business Saturday is an excellent opportunity for us to show how much we value local businesses in Falkirk district. With Christmas just round the corner, people should use Small Business Saturday to get out and support the local high street and district centres.

“Small businesses are invaluable to the local economy here in Falkirk district, supporting jobs and growth in our communities. It’s fantastic to see just short of 2,500 small businesses across Falkirk district benefiting from the SNP’s Small Business Bonus Scheme.

“I will continue working to support local business and encourage enterprise in the area, helping to create opportunities for employment wherever possible.”