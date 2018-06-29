Search is on for  this year’s success stories

The hunt for the district’s top businesses is launched this week as we aim to recognise those who make a difference to our community.

Back for 2018 are The Falkirk Herald Business Awards – and that means it’s time to start filling in those entry forms.

We want to hear about all the fantastic firms that are currently trading in the Falkirk Council area.

They could be companies working internationally.or they could be one of the sole traders in our town centres .

Now is the time to tell us about all the good work that is being done to boost our economy and help the area flourish.

This year’s awards celebration will take place at Airth Castle Hotel on Thursday, November 22.

Once again it is guaranteed to be a sparkling occasion but remember, to be there you have to take part in the competition.

For 2018 the categories are:

*Best Start-Up Business

*Best Growth Business

*Best Social Enterprise

*Best Independent Business

*Best Hospitality, Tourism or Leisure Business

*Best Sales and Marketing

*Best Business in the Community – sponsored by Airth Castle

*Best Small Business

*Best Large Business

*Young Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by Scottish Building Society

There will also be an overall winner selected from the category successes, as well as a Business Personality of the Year chosen by The Falkirk Herald.

This year there will be a new category introduced – Best Customer Service.

We will be looking for readers to nominate someone or a company who has gone above and beyond to look after their customers.

Watch out for more details when we begin the search for nominees.

See our website www.falkirkherald.co.uk for further details or contact The Falkirk Herald Business Awards on (01324) 690222.