Report claims chemical industry will bring jobs and prosperity to the area

Grangemouth is already well established as Scotland’s petrochemical heartland and now there are ambitious plans afoot to make it a globally recognised player.

A new report released last week sets out plans for the future development of the town’s chemical sciences cluster over the next decade.

Chemical Sciences Scotland (CSS), Scottish Enterprise and Falkirk Council have worked together to compile The Future of Grangemouth Vision 2025, which details what the sector hopes to achieve including Smart City status for Grangemouth, further collaboration between industry and government as well as increased flood prevention for the town and improved road and rail infrastructure at Grangemouth Port.

Tom Shields, acting chairman of CSS Industry Leadership Group, said: “The launch of the Grangemouth vision is a major milestone for the chemical sciences industry and is one which we are fully committed to delivering.

“Grangemouth is a globally competitive manufacturing cluster so it’s important we develop these plans to ensure a sustainable future for the hub as well as develop and maximise the opportunity it offers to both Scotland and the UK.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to set out this vision to key figures within government and the industry, with the hope that we can work together to progress the agenda and drive forward our aim of sustaining a vibrant and competitive chemicals industry which contributes growth to the Scottish economy.”

The CSS industry leadership group unveiled the Grangemouth vision to ministers at an event at the Scottish Parliament last week, where key priorities for the chemical sciences sector, including how to drive growth and further collaboration and partnerships was discussed.

Scottish minister for business, innovation and energy Paul Wheelhouse said: “Bringing together industry, the local authority and the enterprise agencies, the partnership will aim to deliver a very commendable goal of creating 2900 additional jobs, bringing in more than £150 million of additional economic activity for the Scottish economy, and driving international competitiveness for Scotland’s manufacturing sector.”

Another MSP impressed by the plan was Falkirk East elected member Angus MacDonald.

He said: “This is an important step in securing the future of the chemical sciences industry, not just in Grangemouth, but across Scotland. Not only does it present an ambitious vision of turning Grangemouth into a key European hub for sustainable, high-value chemical manufacturing, but it is confident in its ability to create growth and jobs for both Grangemouth and Scotland.

“I am confident – with the effort, initiative and collaborative approach needed to realise the potential of the Grangemouth Future Vision 2025 – this ambition will be achieved for the benefit of everyone involved, and the communities surrounding the industry.”